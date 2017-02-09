You Don’t Have to Know Anything About Lacrosse to Love This Play

The key to this game like any game is to keep your eye on the ball. This play has been shared over and over in Sport Center’s effort to nominate top plays using the hashtag # SCNotTop10. This hidden ball trick was executed so well that the goalkeeper was left stumped even after the goal was made. Have we said too much now? Take a look for yourself!

Always remember to keep your eyes on the ball. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/3R1awWYFsn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2017