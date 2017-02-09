Texas One Of The Ten Best States To Be Single

We’ve found Texas to be an incredibly happy state, and a new study has found that the Lone Star State is one of the best for people currently not in a relationship.

WalletHub analyzed all 50 states, as well as the District of Colombia, and found their rankings based on three dimensions, Dating Economics, Dating Opportunities, and Romance and Fun. They used this data, as well as how each state compared against each other in a 23 “key-indicator” metric of “dating-friendliness,” including “most restaurants” and “nightlife options” per capita.

According to their findings, the ten best states for single folk are:

1. Washington

2. Colorado

3. California

4. Montana

5. South Dakota

6. Texas

7. Hawaii

8. Nevada

9. District of Columbia

10. Florida

And using the same metrics, the ten worst states to be single are:

1. Mississippi

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. West Virginia

5. Alaska

6. Kentucky

7. New Mexico

8. South Carolina

9. Tennessee

10. Maryland

Via Refinery29

