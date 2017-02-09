Survey Says 44% Of Women Don’t Expect Romantic Meals Or Gifts On Valentine’s Day; True Or False?

A new study conducted by epi24 found that not as many women are expecting a grand Valentine’s Day celebration as you might think.

44% don’t expect any presents or gestures of any kind, and 41% of those surveyed even dread Valentine’s Day the most. 43% have no interest in changing up their routines in the bedroom, and 35% are even more excited about the cuddling than the sex itself. 34% of those surveyed said they would rather spend the night watching TV than in the bedroom.

Some of the women surveyed don’t necessarily hate exchanging gifts or the pressures it puts on their love lives, but 23% of women said they hated having to shave or wax for their partners, and 11% wished they could forgo wearing lingerie altogether.

So what do you think? Is Valentine’s Day more of a hassle than necessary, or is it a nice day to show just how much you love and care for your partner?

Via Refinery29

