Survey Says 44% Of Women Don’t Expect Romantic Meals Or Gifts On Valentine’s Day; True Or False?

February 9, 2017 9:43 AM By JT
Filed Under: boyfriend, dinner, food, Gifts, girlfriend, partner, Romance, Survey, Valentine’s Day, Women

A new study conducted by epi24 found that not as many women are expecting a grand Valentine’s Day celebration as you might think.

44% don’t expect any presents or gestures of any kind, and 41% of those surveyed even dread Valentine’s Day the most.  43% have no interest in changing up their routines in the bedroom, and 35% are even more excited about the cuddling than the sex itself. 34% of those surveyed said they would rather spend the night watching TV than in the bedroom.

Some of the women surveyed don’t necessarily hate exchanging gifts or the pressures it puts on their love lives, but 23% of women said they hated having to shave or wax for their partners, and 11% wished they could forgo wearing lingerie altogether.

So what do you think?  Is Valentine’s Day more of a hassle than necessary, or is it a nice day to show just how much you love and care for your partner?

Via Refinery29

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live