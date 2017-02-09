Starplex Music Venue May Not Be Renaming Itself Starplex Afterall

If you were one of the Dallas natives that was happy when you heard about Gexa Music Pavilion reverting back to its former name Starplex, then you might want to cut the celebration short.

According to Debra Duffy the vice president of communications for Live Nation, which books and produces concerts at the venue, confirmed with GuideLive the company is currently soliciting buyers for the naming rights.

“We are in the process of talking with several brands to be the title sponsor of the Starplex Pavilion and we of course always welcome new inquiries,” Duffy said by email.

The primary reason the venue is currently being called Starplex is because its deal with Gexa Energy has expired. Live Nation is hoping to have a new sponsor in place by the time bands like Kings of Leon, Train, Deftones, and more come into town for the 2017 concert season.

And if nobody buys the naming rights? “We will continue to talk to brands who are interested,” Duffy said.