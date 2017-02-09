One Lucky Woman Quits Her Job Then Wins The Lottery Days Later

People are usually almost always hearing stories about how some lucky person wins the lottery then decides to quit their job. Well in this case for one lucky Colorado resident, it’s the other way around.

Yahnique had just quit her job as a nursing assistant around the middle of January. Her decision to quit her job was due to the fact that she had began to start feeling burned out. After 30 years of playing the lottery and just a few weeks after quitting her job, she found herself holding a check for $3.3 million dollars.

Yahnique found out about her winnings by checking the Colorado Lottery’s website. After she discovered she had the right numbers, she called her husband over to double check for her. Her husband didn’t believe her at first.

“I was highly suspicious but then I thought, there’s no way she could mock up their whole website,” Yahnique’s husband told the Colorado Lottery.

Their first task with the money sounds like what many of us would do; take care of bills and do some home renovating!