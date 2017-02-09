Madonna Reveals Completed Adoption Of Twin Sisters From Malawi

February 9, 2017
Madonna is “overjoyed” after revealing she recently adopted two girls from the African country Malawi.  The 58-year-old singer was granted permission by the Malawi High Court to adopt the girls.

Madonna previously adopted two children from Malawi, David Banda in 2006, and Mercy James in 2009.  She established a non-profit organization, Raising Malawi, in 2006 to provide health and education programs, particularly for girls.

She wrote in the Instagram post announcing the adoption, “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

