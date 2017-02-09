Harry Potter meets Beauty and the Beast in the new mash up “Beauty and Lord Voldemort”

February 9, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: beauty and lord voldemort, Beauty and the Beast, Belle, Harry Potter, Trailer, voldemort

Are you excited about the new Beauty and the beast movie coming out soon, how about Beauty and Lord Voldemort.

YouTube channel PistolShrimps have successfully combined clips of Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter Franchise into the Beauty and the Beast trailer. This new hilarious Story takes the best of both the harry potter world and the Beauty and the beast trailer, (they both have Emma Watson) Evan a few harry Potter Characters make a few surprises. But what really takes the cake is lord Voldemort smiling trying to be happy. Checkout the video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live