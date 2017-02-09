Harry Potter meets Beauty and the Beast in the new mash up “Beauty and Lord Voldemort”

Are you excited about the new Beauty and the beast movie coming out soon, how about Beauty and Lord Voldemort.

YouTube channel PistolShrimps have successfully combined clips of Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter Franchise into the Beauty and the Beast trailer. This new hilarious Story takes the best of both the harry potter world and the Beauty and the beast trailer, (they both have Emma Watson) Evan a few harry Potter Characters make a few surprises. But what really takes the cake is lord Voldemort smiling trying to be happy. Checkout the video below.