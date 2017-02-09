George Clooney Is Now A Father

February 9, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Amal Clooney, announcement, Babies, George Clooney, Pregnant, Twins

George Clooney and his wife Amal announced today that they are officially pregnant with twins!

It was announced on The Talk with Julie Chen during the show.  “Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins,” Chen said. “Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June!”

Neither of the two have publicly spoken about the pregnancy yet.

 

