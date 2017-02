On Thursday afternoon Feb. 9, 2017, a SWAT team invaded and arrested four men today at an apartment complex in the Oak Lawn area near Dickerson Avenue, between Wycliff and Douglas.

Spokeswoman for the Dallas police Diana Flores said that the SWAT team was serving a warrant but no other details had been given.

One of the men was identified as a former Club Stallions dancer and had apparently been in at least one low budget adult film.

We expect more details to come after a few days.