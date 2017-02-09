Facebook Sets Higher Standard With Generous Paid Employee Family Leave Time

February 9, 2017 8:20 AM
In an era of companies reevaluating their work-atmosphere, Facebook is making bold statement on the importance… of family.

When it comes to paid-time-off, here is what Facebook now offers employees, according to CNN.

  • up to 20 days paid bereavement time in the event of the loss of an immediate family member
  • up to 10 days paid bereavement time in the event of the loss of an extended family member
  • up to 6 weeks paid time off to care for a sick relative
  • up to 3 days paid time off to care for a family member with a short-term illness

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg knows firsthand, the importance of working with a caring company.

Sandberg noted in a Facebook post, “I hope more companies will join us and others making similar moves, because America’s families deserve support.”

Does your company offer similar family support?

At a time when Americans are working more than ever before, taking into consideration the needs of an employee’s family… is important. Doing so helps build trust and loyalty.

Thoughts?

