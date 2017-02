Ellen has been giving away tickets to the Grammys on her show’s college tour. During her stop at the University of Texas at Austin this week, she put together an impromptu contest to give away those tickets. All the students had to do was throw together a Beyoncé costume and the results did not disappoint. So many incredible costumes were sighted from the star’s “Formation” music video to popular magazine covers to her recent photoshoot announcing her pregnancy. And trust us, they were gooooood.

How fast can you pull together a Beyonce costume, @UTAustin? Meet you at the Main Mall at 3:30pm CST. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 7, 2017