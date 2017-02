High School math teacher Jennifer Thompson just gave the Liberty University football team a lesson in weight lifting.

Thompson, who stands at 5’5” and weighs 132lbs bench presses her personal best of 325lbs in front of a cheering football team in this motivational video. She’s been competing as a female power lifter since 1999, is 48 years old and a mom. If you aren’t motivated to go to the gym, well maybe this might help give you an extra push! Check out the video below.