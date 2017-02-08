Seven Tornadoes Confirmed In Southeast Louisiana, State Of Emergency Declared

February 8, 2017 7:49 AM By JT
Filed Under: damage, emergency, livingston parish, Louisiana, Tornado, weather

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency after the state was hit by at least seven tornadoes yesterday.  The confirmed tornadoes hit southeastern Louisiana Tuesday, causing major damage to property and business.

Fortunately, though, no fatalities have been reported due to the severe weather, and only 20 people are reported to be injured statewide.

New Orleans was particularly hit by the storms.  New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the city suffered a “terrible blow” as the tornado hit the east side of the city and traveled about two miles.  Over 15,000 customers are reported to still be without power.

Via Fox News

