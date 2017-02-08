Pandora The World of Avatar will officially Open on May 27th in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The new attraction is finally set to open this year!

If you ever thought it would be cool to see the the floating mountains in Avatar, well you can this year. Disney announced today that guests will be able to walk under the floating mountains of Pandora for a truly immersed experience. Rides will include a family-friendly water ride called “Na’vi River Journey” which will lead guests through a “bio-luminescent rainforest, showcasing native fauna reminiscent of the film’s glowing environment,” and “Avatar Flight of Passage” an all-immersive flight-simulator. The new park will include some of the newest engineering technology. According to Walt Disney Imagineering senior vice president of creative Joe Rohde said “in order to re-create the alien world almost everything, from hundreds of plants to the ride systems, are custom-designed.” “I was very skeptical that it was even physically possible to build the world of Pandora,” Rohde said. “This was a crazy thing to try to do.”

This place looks awesome, cant wait to visit. Check out the video from the behind the scenes.