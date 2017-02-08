Name A Cockroach After An Ex This Valentine’s Day

Thanks to the Bronx Zoo in New York, you can now get some discounting revenge on your ex by naming one of the most despicable and disgusting insects in the planet after them. Fitting (in some cases)

For a mere $10 donation to the zoo you can name one of their Madagascan Hissing Cockroaches, or if you are feeling a little more generous for $35 you get a plush cockroach included in your package, along with an official naming certificate.

Ps. No need to live in NYC, the zoo provides digital certificates through an online portal that with automatically notify your ex (or whomever you chose) that they now have an insect named after them.

Now the tricky part is to pick which ex to name the roach after….



