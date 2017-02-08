Man Who Played “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” On Dulcimer Joined By Tears For Fears For New Rendition

February 8, 2017 5:44 AM By JT
Filed Under: 80s, dulcimer, Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Music, Tears For Fears, Ted Yoder, viral video

Ted Yoder went viral last year for performing “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” a classic song from Tears for Fears on a rather uncoming instrument, the dulcimer.

Yoder is a certified dulcimer champion, and it’s awesome his talent is being recognized, to the tune of almost 90 million views on Facebook.

Word got around to the band, and lead singer Curt Smith and drummer Jamie Wollam decided to join Yoder for a little jam session.  The audio is a little glitchy at first, so if you want to skip ahead to the song, go to around the 1:50 mark!

Via Indy Star

