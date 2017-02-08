Man Finds A Rather Unwanted Surprise In His Jelly

For those of you with weak stomachs we’re warning you now; but what one man in the UK found in his jar of jelly is bound to make you gag just a bit.

When Troy Hawkins opened up his jar of jelly he had just bought he found a rather odd and quite honestly gross item stuck in there: a condom. Not a condom in it’s wrapper but a full on almost used looking condom stuck in the jelly!

Apparently the British supermarket Co-Op tried to make up for the inconvenience with money vouchers, but Hawkins didn’t think this was good enough so he decided to take his voice to the internet via Facebook like so many of us naturally would. Oh and the supermarket’s excuse is also really far out there.

Co-Op management and officials said that what Hawkins was seeing was not a condom and had this to say: “After full analysis, we can assure you this was not a condom. On inspection of the jam supplied, the substance was found to be a solidified white foam. Foam is often created when boiling up fruit in a high sugar solution (such as jams and jellies). This foaming is usually controlled by an anti-foaming agent which is added to the product during manufacture. On this occasion it appears that the anti-foaming agent did not adequately control the foam.”

We’ll leave it up to you to decide.