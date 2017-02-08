LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Lyla

Lyla is a 3 year old, 25 lb. black terrier mix. She was left at a rural high kill shelter by the only family she ever knew. Lyla was devastated and very scared. The LHS team saw her and our hearts were broken that she was so worried and sad. She quickly became a shelter favorite and we knew we had to help her. Lyla is now with LHS in a loving foster home while she looks for her new family.

Once Lyla was safe and warm, her true personality came out! She is an absolute love bug, happy and friendly. She is super smart and very well behaved. She is eager to please and minds better than any dog her foster mom has ever had! She likes kids, walks, toys, and her new bed!

Lyla is crate and house trained and she gets along with other doggies and cats.

She has been brought UTD on vaccinations and she has been spayed. She is also heartworm negative.