LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Lyla

February 8, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: angela, Angela Chase, Animal Shelter, dog adoption, dog rescue, Foster, Legacy Humane, Legacy Humane Society, LHS, Lila, rescue dog, shelter dog
Lyla is a 3 year old, 25 lb. black terrier mix.  She was left at a rural high kill shelter by the only family she ever knew.  Lyla was devastated and very scared. The LHS team saw her and our hearts were broken that she was so worried and sad.  She quickly became a shelter favorite and we knew we had to help her.  Lyla is now with LHS in a loving foster home while she looks for her new family.
Once Lyla was safe and warm, her true personality came out!  She is an absolute love bug, happy and friendly.  She is super smart and very well behaved.  She is eager to please and minds better than any dog her foster mom has ever had!  She likes kids, walks, toys, and her new bed!
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society.

Lyla is crate and house trained and she gets along with other doggies and cats.
She has been brought UTD on vaccinations and she has been spayed.  She is also heartworm negative.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society.

If you are looking for a new lovebug to add to your family, please complete our online application:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society.

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live