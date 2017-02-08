Lady Gaga Shuts Down Body Shamers After Super Bowl Performance

By Robyn Collins

Lady Gaga has made a career out of being courageous and speaking out about what she believes in, and she’s not about to stop now.

After internet trolls criticized the pop star’s body following her epic Super Bowl performance, Gaga responded on social media.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga.”