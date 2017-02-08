John Wick Switches places in Spoof Trailer “Dog Wick”

Can’t wait to see John Wick Chapter 2 this weekend? Well here is a little something to keep you entertained between now and then.

Here comes Dog Wick to come take revenge for his owners death. The spoof imagines a world where John Wick and his dog switch places, instead of the dog dying and the owner taking revenge, its the dog taking revenge for his owner. Its the cutest and funniest spoof you’ll see all day. We see the dog taking down mobsters with a gun its mouth and even jumping on the assailants. Check out the video below.