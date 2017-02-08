John Wick Switches places in Spoof Trailer “Dog Wick”

February 8, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: $2, Dog, dog wick, John Wick, John Wick Chapter 2, Spoof

Can’t wait to see John Wick Chapter 2 this weekend? Well here is a little something to keep you entertained between now and then.

Here comes Dog Wick to come take revenge for his owners death. The spoof imagines a world where John Wick and his dog switch places, instead of the dog dying and the owner taking revenge, its the dog taking revenge for his owner. Its the cutest and funniest spoof you’ll see all day. We see the dog taking down mobsters with a gun its mouth and even jumping on the assailants. Check out the video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live