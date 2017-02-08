Fan Snags The Perfect Selfie With Bruce Springsteen

Every fans dream is to get a great pic with their favorite artist of actor. However, 90% of the time the pictures never turn out quite like you expected. Celebs are usually on the go and in a hurry. Musicians, if you’re lucky, you can get a blurry pic during a concert.

Or, if you’re at a Springsteen show…he might actually pose for you!

Meet Redditor jaapgrolleman, who managed to get the perfect selfie which also happened to include The Boss! It looks like Springsteen actually sang in the audience during the Australia show, which enabled jaapgrolleman to snag a pretty great picture.

OMG! He’s looking right at her! He’s smiling! He even pointed! That’s flippin’ awesome!