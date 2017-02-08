Fan Snags The Perfect Selfie With Bruce Springsteen

February 8, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, concert, fan, Picutre, Selfie, The Boss

Every fans dream is to get a great pic with their favorite artist of actor. However, 90% of the time the pictures never turn out quite like you expected. Celebs are usually on the go and in a hurry. Musicians, if you’re lucky, you can get a blurry pic during a concert.

Or, if you’re at a Springsteen show…he might actually pose for you!

Meet Redditor jaapgrolleman, who managed to get the perfect selfie which also happened to include The Boss! It looks like Springsteen actually sang in the audience during the Australia show, which enabled jaapgrolleman to snag a pretty great picture.

 

Just a selfie with Bruce Springsteen, Sydney AUS from pics

OMG! He’s looking right at her! He’s smiling! He even pointed! That’s flippin’ awesome!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live