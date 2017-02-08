Disney’s Star Wars Lands to Open in 2019

First announced in 2015, the Star Wars-themed lands will officially open at both Disneyland and Disney World in 2019. The fourteen acre attractions will make them the largest single-themed expansions for their respective parks. Among the many features of the new attractions, one in particular will allow park guests to take the controls of the Millennium Falcon. The opening of the Star Wars-themed lands is coincidentally scheduled to open the same year Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters.

