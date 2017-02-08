Dallas Animal Services Holding $14 Adoptions All Through February

February 8, 2017 8:27 AM By JT
Filed Under: adoption, animals, Dallas, Dallas Animal Services, DFW, local, Pet, Shelter, westmoreland

Dallas Animal Services was already running a $14 pet adoption special this month, but after 96 more animals were brought in, they decided to wave all adoption fees to help these animals find a home.

Gabi Vannini with Dallas Animal Services told CBS “It’s great for the City of Dallas that more dogs are getting off the streets because it’s a major safety and health issue.  But, with all of those dogs coming in, we only have a limited amount of space: we need to be getting as many dogs out of here through redemption, rescue, or adoption as we’re bringing in.”

Yesterday, all fees were waived because the shelter is at capacity, but $14 is still an incredible fee to save a life!

The main shelter on Westmoreland is open until 6:30pm daily, and until 5pm on Sundays.

Via CBS

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live