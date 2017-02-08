Dallas Animal Services Holding $14 Adoptions All Through February

Dallas Animal Services was already running a $14 pet adoption special this month, but after 96 more animals were brought in, they decided to wave all adoption fees to help these animals find a home.

We are at 100% capacity – to help get dogs out of the shelter, all adoptions will be free today! We open at 11 a.m.! pic.twitter.com/tMHq6792sM — DallasAnimalServices (@DallasShelter) February 7, 2017

Gabi Vannini with Dallas Animal Services told CBS “It’s great for the City of Dallas that more dogs are getting off the streets because it’s a major safety and health issue. But, with all of those dogs coming in, we only have a limited amount of space: we need to be getting as many dogs out of here through redemption, rescue, or adoption as we’re bringing in.”

Yesterday, all fees were waived because the shelter is at capacity, but $14 is still an incredible fee to save a life!

Free adoptions today at DAS! https://t.co/OY1GkJx6pX — DallasAnimalServices (@DallasShelter) February 7, 2017

The main shelter on Westmoreland is open until 6:30pm daily, and until 5pm on Sundays.

Via CBS

