Currently Single? Hooters Offering Free Wings On Valentine’s Day If You Shred A Pic Of Your Ex

There is no need to dread Valentine’s Day if you’re currently riding solo. If you stop by any participating Hooters location on February 14th, buy ten wings, rip apart a picture of your ex, and you will receive an additional ten free of charge.

According to a press release sent out by the restaurant, “Hooters is opening its doors to the romantically weary this Valentine’s Day. For those rebounding from a tough break-up or just taking a break from the whole relationship thing, Hooters is offering a tasty solution: shred ’em and forget ’em.”

You can even virtually shred a picture of your ex online, an option more than 25,ooo people opted for last year according to the press release. You upload the picture online, where it is either shredded, buried, or disposed of in some other horrible way depending on how you answer the super quick survey they offer. Then, you will receive a digital coupon for the ten free wings that can be used at any participating location.

Via NOLA.com

