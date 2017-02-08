Cincinatiti Zoo Welcomes 3 New Born Tiger Cubs

Three Malayan tiger cubs were born on Friday, at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

the cubs are now being cared for in the Zoo’s nursery, First-time mom Cinta’s maternal instincts did not kick in and the zoo’s veterinarian was concerned that the cubs’ body temperatures would dip too low without the warmth of mom’s body. A decision was made to move the cubs from the den and into the nursery. According to Mike Dulaney, curator of mammals and vice coordinator of the Malayan Tiger SSP, “It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms not to know what to do. They can be aggressive and even harm or kill the cubs.” The cubs are being cared for in the nursery and will be moved to the Cat Canyon when they no longer require constant care. The three cubs will grow up together. Visitors should be able to see them playing and running around in their outdoor habitat in early spring. Check out the cubs in the video below.

I guess we need ton plan a visit to the Cincinnati zoo to see these kiddos.