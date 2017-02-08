BREAKING! Grammy’s Officially Announce Tributes To Prince And George Michael

The Recording Academy has just announced that the 59th Grammy Awards will pay tribute to two major icons lost in the last year, Prince and George Michael.

It’s true! A tribute to music icon and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince will take place at the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/aSYOK8V19H — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 8, 2017

Don't miss an unforgettable tribute to two-time GRAMMY winner George Michael on the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12! pic.twitter.com/BSlTF4MMSL — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 8, 2017

Grammys Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich said in a statement, “While the primary focus of the Grammy Awards is to celebrate and honor the year’s best in music, we consider it our responsibility to tell music’s broader story by honoring its legends lost—that’s what we strive to achieve with our annual tributes. While it’s nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist’s cultural impact in a single performance, it’s that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable Grammy moments.”

No word yet on which artists will perform in the tributes.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards air Sunday night and will be hosted by James Corden.

Via EW!

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter