Bill Nye Reveals His New Netflix Series

February 8, 2017 11:51 AM
Bill Nye the Science Guy is back and he’s here to save the world! The famed scientist’s new series, Bill Nye Saves the World (don’t we all wish he could), will be premiering on Netflix April 21, 2017 the day before Earth Day. The show will feature contributors Karlie Kloss, Derek Muller, Nazeem Hussain, and Emily Calandrelli as well as a list of celebrities. During a Netflix press conference Bill stated of his guest appearances, “Celebrities really want to get on the show. People want to do something that they are making a statement, making a difference, are participating in science.”

We’re just excited our Science Guy is back.

