You know their siblings, you have seen their movies, listen to their music, bought the products their selling, but you probably did not know that those celebs share their good genes some their siblings. (In some case, the unknown sibling is hotter than the Hollywood star! Whaaat!!! )
Here is a list of the top 11 hottest celeb siblings.
Daniel McAdams- Rachel McAdams younger brother
Dylan Efron- Zac Efron’s younger brother
Gemma Styles- Harry Styles older sister
Anwar Hadid- Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother
Sebastian Theroux- Justin Theroux younger brother
Alex Watson- Emma Watson younger brother
Rajad Fenty- Rihanna’s brother
Lottie Moss- Kate Moss younger sister
Eric Lively- Blake Lively’s brother
Nathan Reed- Nikki Reed’s brother
Rafaella Dos Santos- Neymar Jr.’s younger sister