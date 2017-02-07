Three Texas Towns Are In The Top 25 Most Romantic Cities In The United States

February 7, 2017 7:43 AM By JT
Filed Under: Cities, couples, Dallas, DFW, local, Love, Romance, romantic, United States, Valentine’s Day

When you think of romance, there is no doubt you think of Oklahoma City.  No?  Well according to Open Table, Oklahoma City was determined to be the most romantic city across the entire country.

It seems that their rankings are based on three findings, all of which revolve around romantic dining.  They based their rankings on the percentage of restaurants rated “romantic” according to their own diner reviews, the percentage of tables seated for two, and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016.

Unfortunately, no DFW towns rank in the top ten.  The highest ranked city in Texas is Austin at 9.  Dallas comes in at 17, with Houston right behind at 18.

The top ten most romantic cities are listed as such:

10 – Baltimore, Maryland

9 – Austin, Texas

8 – Kansas City, Missouri

7 – Charleston, South Carolina

6 – Richmond, Virginia

5 – Brooklyn, New York

4 – Memphis, Tennessee

3 – Savannah, Georgia

2 – St. Louis, Missouri

1 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Via OpenTable

