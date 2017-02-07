Taxi Drivers Blames Speeding On Passengers Farts

February 7, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: England, farts, Speeding, taxi

“If anything, I could say that this cab was rare. But I thought, “Nah, forget it.” – “Yo, home to Bel-Air.” I pulled up to the house about 7 or 8. And I yelled to the cabbie, “Yo home smell ya later.”

 After police in southern England stopped a taxi driver for speeding, he blamed the passenger’s nasty farts for going over the speed limit.

Unfortunately, for him, the Dorset Traffic Police buy his excuse and awarded him a $135 ticket, plus posted the story on their facebook page with the hashtag #NiceTryDidntWork

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live