San Antonio Couple Shoots Engagement Photos At Their “Favorite Place,” Whataburger

February 7, 2017 9:55 AM By JT
Filed Under: burgers, couple, Engagement, local, onion rings, Photos, Texas, whataburger

Luis Limon and Denise Gomez are set to be married on March 11.  The couple decided to forgo the traditional spots typically used for engagement photos, and decided to have them done at their favorite place: Whataburger.

The photographer, Nicole Conrad, had no problem shooting the couple’s photos at the restaurant, and even joked about having the wedding catered by the beloved burger joint.

Good Morning America contacted the three of them about the photos, but there are no plans as of yet for the couple to appear on the show.  Whataburger has also reached out to Conrad, although she said she has not yet responded to them.

Via My San Antonio

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live