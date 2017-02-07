San Antonio Couple Shoots Engagement Photos At Their “Favorite Place,” Whataburger

Luis Limon and Denise Gomez are set to be married on March 11. The couple decided to forgo the traditional spots typically used for engagement photos, and decided to have them done at their favorite place: Whataburger.

The photographer, Nicole Conrad, had no problem shooting the couple’s photos at the restaurant, and even joked about having the wedding catered by the beloved burger joint.

Good Morning America contacted the three of them about the photos, but there are no plans as of yet for the couple to appear on the show. Whataburger has also reached out to Conrad, although she said she has not yet responded to them.

Via My San Antonio

