Richard Branson vs Barack Obama Kiteboard and Foilboard Challenge

Its only been 3 weeks since the Obama’s left Washington for a vacation in the Caribbean, and the former president seems to be having fun kite-surfing with Richard Branson.

The Billionaire invited both Michelle and the 44th president to Moskito island in the British Virgin island. Branson was told once by the former president that before he took office he had gone surfing in Hawaii and took an nasty spill and was told he wasn’t allowed to go surfing or do anything that would endanger him for the next 8 years for his own safety. according to Branson “It was tremendous to offer him the chance to learn to kitesurf. The sport has really taken off in the past decade, and we have the perfect conditions and team to help anyone learn. I have also wanted to learn foilboard surfing. So we decided to set up a friendly challenge: Could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard? We agreed to have a final-day battle to see who could stay up the longest.”

The two spent 2 days practicing on the ocean in perfect conditions, in the end though Branson was only able to go 50 meters foil boarding while ex-president went 100 kite-boarding.