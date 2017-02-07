Neiman Marcus To Open New Fort Worth Location This Friday

Friday, February 10 at exactly 10am, Neiman Marcus will finally unlock the doors to its brand new location in Fort Worth on the elevated Chisholm Trail thoroughfare. The store will be the featured attraction of the Shops at Clearfork mixed-use development, and will occupy over 94,000 square feet of space.

Ready for the new @neimanmarcus in Fort Worth? Here's some of what you can expect. https://t.co/ftzPEh6k5R pic.twitter.com/yJWLTSIHU7 — DFW.com (@dfwdotcom) February 5, 2017

Not only can shoppers expect to find all of their favorite luxury brands, but new advances in technology to aid customers with all their needs quickly and efficiently. There are new “memory mirrors,” to assist customers in selecting the best sunglasses or cosmetics, and special features inside fitting rooms that will allow sales associates and assistance to be paged at a moment’s notice.

The ever-present Zodiac Room is also getting an upgrade. Now called the NM Cafe, it features a separate bar area and dedicated private event spaces and rooms. The NM Cafe will operate from 11am-4pm Monday through Saturday, and 12pm-4pm Sunday, where they will also be serving a Sunday brunch.

Neiman Marcus will be located at The Shops at Clearfork, at 5200 Monahans Ave.

Via DFW.com

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter