Kylies Jenner And Minogue Engage In Legal Battle Over “Kylie” Trademark

Kylie Jenner has attempted trademark her first name since April 2014. For the last few months, she has been engaged in a legal battle for months with another famous Kylie, singer Kylie Minogue.

Kylie first filed for the trademark claiming that it would help her business, including her cosmetics line, citing their use in “entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity, actress and model.”

Minogue and her team responded these claims and certainly threw the gauntlet down. In a letter sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office, she described the 19-year-old reality star as a “secondary reality television personality”. The “Locomotion” singer has also slammed Jenner for her “photographic exhibitionism,” which has received criticisms for its offenses against disability rights.

Minogue also mentioned being in the music business since 1979, and how she is known simply as “Kylie” to millions of fans in support of her oppositon to the trademark.

