It’s Been 10 Years Since Fall Out Boy’s ‘Infinity on High’ Came Out

Man how the time flies! Infinity on High is the third studio album Fall Out Boy released on February 6, 2007 by Island Records following the band’s successful 2005 album From Under the Cork Tree. In honor of the album’s anniversary, Pete Wentz posted a short blog recalling the album.

“We had been on tour around the world nonstop but hadn’t really seen any of the magazine covers we were on or had any perspective of seeing our videos on TRL- it was odd how everything was changing but it felt like we were in a time capsule… this record would bring so many ideas from Jay Z doing the intro to working with Baby Face on “thnks fr th mmrs” to the flight 101 saga (3 shows in a day in NY, Chicago, and LA)… but first and foremost it documented this blur that had become our lives.”

Of course, long-time FOB fans took to twitter to express their love for this album still. What were some of your favorite Infinity on High memories?

