Couple Gets Engaged At Celine Dion Meet and Greet And Her Reaction Is Priceless

Celine Dion makes the greatest faces PERIOD. (see proof below)
Nick Janevski, 24, surprised not only his now fiancé, Austin McMillan backstage at a Celino Dion met and great at Ceasar’s Place, but he surprised the Canadian singer as well, you can tell by her face in the pictures. Lol
According to the future bride, her fiancé had planned the proposar for months, even contacted Celine’s former personal trainer so he could help set up everything.
“I was completely shocked. I didn’t even say yes [right away]. That’s why her face was like that,” Austin said in a phone call. “We were taking a picture and all of a sudden he gets down on one knee. I froze. I didn’t say anything, I just smiled. Two minutes went by and she got really nervous… she hid behind a curtain! She was like, ‘This is embarrassing.’ I just kissed him,” McMillan said.
Chris Aire Jewelry Party At Pure NightclubLAS VEGAS - JUNE 04: Singer Celine Dion dances during a fashion show by jewelry designer Chris Aire at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace June 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
GERMANY-ENTERTAINMENT-BAMBI AWARDCanadian singer Celine Dion poses for photographers as she arrives on the red carpet for the Bambi awards in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on November 22, 2012. The Bambis are the main German media awards. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)
GERMANY-ENTERTAINMENT-BAMBI AWARDCanadian singer Celine Dion poses with her trophy during the Bambi awardings in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on November 22, 2012. The Bambis are the main German media awards. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)
Celine Dion Returns To Caesars Palace ResidencyLAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 27: Singer Celine Dion speaks during a news conference at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace before resuming her residency on August 27, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show had been on hiatus since August 2014 when Dion stopped performing to care for her ailing husband Rene Angelil. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
2015 American Music Awards - ShowLOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Celine Dion Performs On NBC's "Today"NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Celine Dion Performs On NBC's "Today"NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Singer Celine Dion performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)