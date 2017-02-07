Christie Brinkley, 63, Returns To Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue And Looks Incredible!

Christie Brinkley made her first appearance in Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue in 1979. This year, for the first time since hanging up the bikinis in 2004, she will grace the pages of the magazine, only this time she will be appearing with her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.

Brinkley sat with People magazine for an exclusive interview, where she at first was hesitant to appear once again in the magazine that launched her into stardom. “My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way! When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

SLAY! 63-year-old Christie Brinkley proves age is just a number, posing in the “Sports Illustrated” Swimsuit Issue with her daughters! pic.twitter.com/G83RpzynVU — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) February 7, 2017

Although she admits to battling her own insecurities, Brinkley hopes participating in the swimsuit issue once again will lead the charge to a discussion about ageism in the modeling industry. “In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes. Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter