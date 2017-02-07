Christie Brinkley, 63, Returns To Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue And Looks Incredible!

Christie Brinkley made her first appearance in Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue in 1979. This year, for the first time since hanging up the bikinis in 2004, she will grace the pages of the magazine, only this time she will be appearing with her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18.
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!
Brinkley sat with People magazine for an exclusive interview, where she at first was hesitant to appear once again in the magazine that launched her into stardom. “My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way! When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”
Although she admits to battling her own insecurities, Brinkley hopes participating in the swimsuit issue once again will lead the charge to a discussion about ageism in the modeling industry. “In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes. Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”
