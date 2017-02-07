Body of Zuzu Verk Found In Shallow Grave

A body found in a shallow grave just north of Alpine, Texas was confirmed to be the remains of 22 year old Zuzu Verk. Verk, originally from Kellar and a graduate of Timber Creek High School was living in West Texas where she attended Sul Ross State University.

Verk had been missing since October 12. The previous evening, she and her boyfriend, Robert Fabian, had gone to the movies and were heard arguing. The next day, the 21 year old failed to show up to both work and an exam.

Fabian, 26, denied that he and Verk had argued the night of October 11. In December, he was questioned before a grand jury, but no charges were made. Fabian was arrested on Saturday and charged with “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.” His bail has been set at $500,000.

Chris Estrada, 28, a friend of Fabian’s was also arrested and charged with “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.” In January, Estrada was arrested and charged with DWI and evading arrest. His vehicle has already been seized as a result. Police also believe Fabian’s relatives are also involved and say more arrests will be made.

Verk’s body was found on Friday by a Border Patrol agent. Fabian was arrested the following day. Monday, the University of North Texas confirmed the corpse belonged to Verk using dental records and Fabian’s bail was set.

