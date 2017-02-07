Baby Born During Super Bowl Named Brady

February 7, 2017 11:55 AM
Do you think this family likes football?  While his wife, Colleen, was in labor, Sean Gaffney of Falmouth, Massachusetts decided that if his fourth son was born before the Super Bowl ended, the Patriots would win.  It’s an impressive assumption given that at the time, the score was 28-3.

At 8:39 p.m., Colleen gave birth to a 7.7 pound boy…right before the Patriots made a 25 point comeback and beat the Falcons in overtime.  The Gaffney’s decided to name their latest arrival Brady for the Patriot’s quarterback and MVP player.

Baby Brady isn’t the only Gaffney named for football heroes.  His 6 year old sister, Quinn, was named for Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn, and the family dog is Rudy for Notre Dame walk-on player Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger.

