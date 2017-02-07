A Fast and Furious Live Arena Tour is Coming in 2018

Are your ready to experience an adrenaline rush like no other?

The popular Fast and Furious Franchise is now being turned into a live arena show. Universal has joined forces with Brand Events to present Fast & Furious Live, a global live-arena tour, it was announced today. Debuting in January 2018 fans and audiences can now get an up close and personal in ways you never thought possible. According to the fast and Furious live website you will be able to see and feel the heat from the flaming, nitrous charged exhausts, and even see all your favorite cars from the blockbuster series. the show is set to last for over 5 years and feature the most advanced technology, most physics defying stunts. Vince Klaseus, President, Universal Brand Development, had this to say “Fast & Furious Live will transform the live-entertainment industry in the same way the global box-office franchise has redefined the action genre. Fans will experience everything they love about the films in an up-close and incredibly cool live show, putting them in the center of the action.”

No dates have been released as of yet. All we have to do is wait a year, good thing there’s a new Fast and Furious movie between then and now.