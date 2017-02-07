Trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist Hits the Web

February 7, 2017 5:03 PM
The final Defender arrives in the trailer for the new Netflix show Marvel’s Iron Fist.

The new show stars Finn Jones from Game of Thrones as the title character Danny Rand (Iron Fist). 15 years after surviving a plane crash, Danny returns to New York for the first time, to reclaim his family business, only to find that criminal elements have infiltrated it, along with the city itself. Rand uses his martial arts abilities—and the power of the fiery Iron Fist. This is the final piece that will unite all the Marvel shows on Netflix leading up to the giant Team up mini series Marvels the Defenders. The Iron Fist will be available to watch on Netflix on March 17th.
Check out the trailer below.

