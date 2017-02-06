Video of Jackie Chan Reuniting with his Original Stunt Team Will Give You the Feels

February 6, 2017 10:53 PM
The recent Oscar winner was treated to a tribute video from his original stunt team from 40 years ago.

Chan has always thanked his “Brothers” (The Jackie Chan stunt team) over the years, for everything that they do. “For forty years we’ve been through thick and thin, fractured bones, broken limbs,” Chan said. “Sent to hospital at 5 or 6 in the morning. No-one sees that at the theatre. Even as I receive the Academy Honorary Award, this Oscar is shared among us.” After the tribute finished the original members of the JC stunt team came out and surprised Jackie and even gave him a gift. the love for their friend and boss is truly real and deep.

Check out the video below, note that it is all in subtitles.

