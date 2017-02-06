Tom Brady’s Mom Has Been Undergoing Chemotherapy All Season Long, Dedicates Victory To Her

Tom Brady has had a year for the ages. After being suspended the first four games of the season due to Deflategate, Brady and the New England Patriots crawled back from a sure defeat to win the Super Bowl (Brady’s fifth) once again.

Following their stunning victory, Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed that Brady’s mother Galynn has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment all season long for an undisclosed illness. Brady revealed his mom has been sick during a Media Day press conference earlier in the week, but has remained pretty mum on the entire situation, calling it a “personal” matter. He told gathered media Wednesday, “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter