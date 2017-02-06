The Worst Mistakes Job Seekers Made During Interviews In 2016

Late last year, CareerBuilder.com polled 2,600 HR resource professionals and hiring managers for their annual list of peculiar behaviors/oddities of job interview candidates.

Blowing a job interview is easy… and here are their 2016 Top 10 Crazy Mistakes Job Candidates Made During An Interview (in no particular order)

man called his wife to ask her if the starting salary was enough before continuing the interview

brought childhood toys to the interview

when asked why she should become part of the team, she said her hair was perfect

bragged about being in the local newspaper for alleged theft

ate a pizza he brought with him

ate crumbs off the table

asked where the nearest bar was located

invited the interviewer to dinner afterward

state that if the interview wanted to get to heaven, she would hire him

asked the interviewer why her aura didn’t like her

What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed during a job interview?