The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show Five Years Ago

What have The Simpsons not predicted? The long-running show on Fox has called multiple things from the election of Donald Trump predicted in 2000 to the FIFA scandal predicted in 2014, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the show also predicted Lady Gaga’s halftime show just five years ago. In the finale od season 23 “Lisa Goes Gaga,” the pop star (who actually voiced the episode) serenaded her Little Monsters as she flew over them in a harness, a series of events that eerily resemble what Gaga actually did when she took the stage at this year’s Super Bowl LI. While the prediction wasn’t spot on about Gaga’s renditions of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land,” her major aerial stunt while sporting a silver outfit was definitely right.

Fans were quick to pick up on the similarities between The Simpsons episode and Lady Gaga’s actual performance.

Lady Gaga The Simpsons 2012 / Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 pic.twitter.com/OUpedo1czi — ️ (@JeremiasM_) February 6, 2017