Stranger Things 2 Teaser Airs During Super Bowl, Full Season Coming Halloween

February 6, 2017 8:49 AM By JT
We finally got our first look at the second season of the Netflix sensation Stranger Things.  A new teaser commercial aired during last night’s Super Bowl, with the full season scheduled to be released on Halloween.

The 30 second clip shows all the kids have returned, this time to face more harrowing threats including bright red thunderstorms and some sort of giant spider monster.  A banner flashes across the scene that reads “The world is turning upside down.”

Some of the stars posted pictures online as the teaser aired as well, and they are all upside down as the show proclaims the world is heading!

Sorry guys, no spoilers! #worldupsidedown #superbowl51

A photo posted by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

🙊🙊🙊#WorldUpsideDown

A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on

Noah Schnapp also posted a short but cute video showing all the kids reacting to seeing the trailer for the first time.

Fun video of us seeing the S2 teaser!!! Link in bio! Go check it out! #season2 #spoileralert? #strangerthings

A video posted by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on

Via Us Weekly

