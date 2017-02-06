Star Wars The Force Friday Happening Again in September

Its barley Febuary, and Disney already has us waiting for September now.

According to Jedi Bibliothek this years Force Friday will take place on September 1st. Over the last two years since Star Wars the Force Awakens, Lucas Film has released the first phase of all it’s merchandise from the upcoming movie in the month of September. The amount of merchandise that goes on sale is endless from, comics to novels, from apparel to toys and collectibles of every character. Last month rumors were circling LEGO, and they’re upcoming release of new Star Wars LEGO’s featuring a new TIE FIGHTER that the series main antagonist Kylo Ren will be using in the sequel. There are no other details about what other merchandise will be on sale. We were given word that the first footage from the up coming Star Wars The Last Jedi will debut during the Star Wars celebration in April.

I don’t know about you but now I can’t wait to buy a new light saber.