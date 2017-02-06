Someone Stole Tom Brady’s Jersey Last Night

If you see a Tom Brady jersey on eBay that looks like the one he wore during last night’s victorious game, please let the Patriots quarterback know. While everyone was celebrating a victory and cheering in the locker rooms last night, Tom was frantically searching everywhere for his jersey that went missing. During a press conference, he told ABC News, “That’s a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere someone let me know.”

Who knows where this winning jersey could be, but we’ll be on the lookout for it, Tom.

Tom Brady can't find his #SuperBowl game jersey: 'It's going to be on eBay at some point' 😯 pic.twitter.com/kjlMT3impM — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) February 6, 2017