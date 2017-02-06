People Are Obsessed With This Photo Of Simone Biles And Shaq Standing Next To Each Other

Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles is 4’8”. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 7’1″. You know that’s a big difference, but it’s hard to truly picture how big that difference is without having to two stand next to each other.

Well guess what? With stars from all over heading down to Houston for last night’s Super Bowl, Biles and Shaq met up for such a photo, and their height difference is so that it made for a hilarious picture.

And of course, we just couldn’t handle a perfectly normal photo of two incredible athletes. The photoshops and memes started rolling in, and they might be just as great as the original.

Via Insider

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter