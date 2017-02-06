Patriotic Chicken Plays Incredible Rendition Of “America the Beautiful” On The Piano

Hold your hand to your heart and remove your cap, because you will never feel more patriotic than after you watch this video.

Jokgu is a 19-month-old Buff Brahma Bantam from a coop in Germantown, Maryland who with the help of extensive clicker training, was able to play “America the Beautiful”on the keyboard. Clicker training uses positive reinforcement to shape behavior. “You click when the behavior is done, then reward. Because you can click faster than give a reward, they immediately associate the click with the wanted behavior which then leads to reward,” says Shannon Myers, co-owner of the coop Jokgu is from.

While Jokgu initially plucked piano keys at random, after only about two weeks of clicker training she was able to perform “America the Beautiful,” and lucky for us they filmed her performance, and out it online. Check it out below!

If you’ve ever had to sit through an elementary school’s piano recital, there is no doubt you have heard “Heart and Soul” once or maybe a thousand times. Jokgu played that as well!

Jokgu is even part of an all-chicken band known as the Flockstars, who are available to perform any special occasion you have, including weddings, bar mitzvahs, your teenager’s High School graduation, anything!

Via Huffington Post

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter